Oscar-Winning Actress Mo’Nique Sues Netflix For Pay Discrimination

Channels Television  
Updated November 15, 2019
Mo’Nique PHOTO: Instagram

 

Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique on Thursday filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix, alleging the streaming giant offered her less money than it did to white and male performers because she is a black woman.

Mo’Nique, also a singer and comedian, said in the lawsuit that a proposed $500,000 fee from Netflix in 2018 to make a stand-up comedy special was a “discriminatory low-ball offer.”

“I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me,” she said in an Instagram post.

 

See her post below…



