Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections In Photos

Residents of Bayelsa and Kogi States on Saturday (November 16), came out in their numbers to vote who will govern them for the next four years.

In Bayelsa, 45 candidates were in the governorship race, with Mr David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the top contenders.

The race is expected to produce a successor to Governor Seriake Dickson who is in the final months of his second term.

Read Also: Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections – Over 20 Parties Vie For Power

In Kogi State, 24 candidates were in the race with Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC seeking re-election, and Musa Wada of the PDP as top contenders.

See photos below.