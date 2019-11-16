Dino Melaye Votes In Kogi West Senatorial Race

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dino Melaye has cast his vote in the rerun elections for the Kogi West Senatorial District.

The former lawmaker, who was sacked by the Elections Petitions Tribunal in Kogi in August, cast his ballot at 9:14 am in Open space, Iluafor polling unit 004, Ayetoro 1.

Senator Melaye, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for the senatorial election, was declared a winner in the February 2019 National Assembly election but Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approached the tribunal and challenged Dino’s victory, citing irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts.

The tribunal in a unanimous judgment ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.