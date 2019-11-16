INEC Officials Yet To Arrive At Polling Units In Jonathan’s Hometown

Voting is yet to start at the hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otueke, Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa state.

This is due to the delayed arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials.

Former President Jonathan’s Ward 13, Unit 39, Otazi Playground in Otueke polling unit has the presence of security officials, election observers and voters still awaiting the arrival of electoral officers.

