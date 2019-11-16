Kogi Elections: Smart Adeyemi Votes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West Senatorial District rerun election, Smart Adeyemi has cast his ballot.

Mr Adeyemi voted at about 11:15 am in Iyara 002 ward, Aiyetoro, Ijumu Local Government Area in Kogi state.

Earlier, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye also cast his vote for the Kogi West Senatorial District in Iluafor polling unit 004, Ayetoro 1 at around 9:14 am.