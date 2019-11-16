PHOTOS: Residents Set To Vote In Kogi West District

Voters in Kogi west senatorial district are gradually coming out to cast their ballot for the governorship and senatorial election.

The ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived the Ajayi Crowther Memorial School in Lokoja at 7 am to begin set up and distribution of sensitive materials.

Channels Television gathered that security operatives arrived at 7:42 am which signalled the distribution of election materials to other polling units in the state.

See photos below: