Advertisement

VIDEO: Suspected Thugs Storm Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate’s Polling Unit

Channels Television  
Updated November 16, 2019

 

Suspected thugs have attempted to snatch ballot papers in the Odu Ward 4, Odu-Ogboyaga ward 1 of Dekina local government area in Kogi state, where the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Musa Wada cast his vote.

The thugs were confronted by youths and security officials who threw stones and objects to secure the electoral materials.

READ ALSO: Kogi Elections: Late Arrival Of Security Operatives Delay Voting In Lokoja – Itodo

Mr Wada who spoke to Channels TV tasked the security agencies to be more vigilant in the discharge of their duties with a view to preventing such an attempt at electoral violence.



More on Headlines

LIVE UPDATES: Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections – Over 20 Other Parties Vie For Power

Gunshots As Suspected Thugs Attack Polling Units In Kogi

Bayelsa Election: Ex-President Jonathan, Wife Vote

INEC Officials Yet To Arrive At Polling Units In Jonathan’s Hometown

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement