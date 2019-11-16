VIDEO: Suspected Thugs Storm Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate’s Polling Unit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suspected thugs have attempted to snatch ballot papers in the Odu Ward 4, Odu-Ogboyaga ward 1 of Dekina local government area in Kogi state, where the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Musa Wada cast his vote.

The thugs were confronted by youths and security officials who threw stones and objects to secure the electoral materials.

Mr Wada who spoke to Channels TV tasked the security agencies to be more vigilant in the discharge of their duties with a view to preventing such an attempt at electoral violence.