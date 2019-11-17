Army Subdues Boko Haram Fighters, Rescues Eight In Borno

Following a reinvigorated drive to end the insurgency in Nigeria, the Army has continued to sustain the tempo of the ongoing Counter-Terrorism operations in the North East with a view to decimating and destroying the remnant Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) criminals across the Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre.

In one of its numerous operations conducted across the Theatre on the 16th of November 2019, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade embarked on a clearance patrol to Dalu Village within the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to an army communique, the operation follows some credible intelligence reports on the presence of criminal insurgents within that area.

On confirming the reports, troops soon established contact with the marauding terrorists and effectively subdued them with their superior firepower during the ensuing firefight.

Subsequently, the troops proceeded to thoroughly clear the Village of the presence of the criminal insurgents.

The army notes that the clearance operation yielded good dividends as the troops found and rescued an octogenarian, 3 women and 4 children hitherto held captives by the criminal insurgents.

The rescued victims were promptly evacuated and children among them were equally administered with Polio Vaccination by a Nigerian Army medical team.

Army Spokesman, Aminu Iliyasu stated that no causality was recorded by own troops during the commando operations.

He, however, adds that many of the Boko Haram criminal elements were observed to have fled in disarray towards the summit of the Mandara Mountains with gunshot wounds.

“The troops’ resilience and doggedness are unwavering as further exploitation to complete the annihilation of the insurgents are being sustained in the mountainous environment,” Colonel Iliyasu said.

He further stated that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to reassure the general public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute its constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better secured Nigeria.

Colonel Iliyasu also said that the COAS thanks all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support, goodwill and understanding towards officers and men of the Nigerian Army as they sustain the conduct of various operations and routine exercises nationwide.