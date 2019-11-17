Bayelsa Election: APC’s Lyon Leads By Over 86,000 Votes From Six LGAs

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr David Lyon, has taken the lead in the Bayelsa State governorship election, according to the results collated so far.

The collation exercise is ongoing at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Mr Lyon and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Duoye Diri, are the leading candidates in the keenly contested election which held on Saturday.

From the results of six of the eight Local Government Areas in the state collated so far on Sunday, the APC candidate won four LGAs while the PDP candidate won in two LGAs.

The total number of votes garnered by Lyon in the six LGAs collated so far is 206,260, leading Diri who polled 119,930 from six LGAs by over 86,000 votes.

Local governments whose results have been collated are Brass, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, and Yenagoa.

However, the results from Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw LGAs have yet to be collated at the time of this report.

The Returning Officer of the election and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, will announce the winner of the election after all processes have been concluded.

See the table of the results from the six LGAs announced so far below: