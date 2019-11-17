AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Nigeria Fight Back To Beat Lesotho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from a goal down to beat the Crocodiles of Lesotho 4-2 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Lesotho took the lead on the 13th minute before Iwobi leveled the scores for the Super Eagles.

A brace from Victor Osimhen and one from Chukwueze ensured a maximum of three points for the Super Eagles.

Awaziem’s own goal on the 90th minute reduced the deficit for Lesotho, but the win was enough to secure a second win for the super Eagles who beat the Republic of Benin 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday.

Nigeria will play Sierra Leone next year having six points and top group L.

The three-time African champions are aiming for their 19th appearance in the tournament, after winning their eighth bronze medal in the 2019 edition in Egypt.