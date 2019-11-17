Advertisement

INEC Suspends Collation Of Kogi Election Results Till Monday

Akinola Ajibola and Terry Ikumi  
Updated November 17, 2019

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results of the governorship election in Kogi State.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, announced this on Sunday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Professor Umar told party agents and other political stakeholders present at the INEC office where the collation of results took place that the exercise would continue by 9am on Monday.

He explained that the announcement was necessary as the results of the election in the remaining two local governments have yet to be brought to the collation centre.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Election: APC’s Lyon Leads By Over 86,000 Votes From Six LGAs

The announcement followed the collation of results of the election in 19 out of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in Kogi.

Those collated so far are Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Ijumu, and Kabba/Bunu LGAs.

Others are Koton Karfe, Mopa-Muro, Ofu, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba East, and Yagba West LGAs.

The local governments where results are expected are Ibaji and Lokoja LGAs.

The incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, as well as the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Musa Wada and Natasha Akpoti, are among the leading contenders in the election.

Of the results collated so far, it is a close battle between Bello who won 10 LGAs and Wada who claimed nine LGAs while Natasha has yet to win any local government.

However, the governor has so far polled 374,081 votes and taken the lead with over 200,000 votes as his PDP and SDP rivals scored 168,141 and 8,539 votes respectively.

See the table below:

LGA

APC

PDP

SDP

ADAVI

64,657

366

279

AJAOKUTA

17,952

5,565

323

ANKPA

11,269

28,108

399

BASSA

8,386

9,724

269

DEKINA

8,948

16,575

321

IBAJI

IDAH

4,602

13,962

221

IGALA MELA/ODOLU

8,075

11,195

208

IJUMU

11,425

7,587

223

KABBA/BUNU

15,364

8,084

364

KOTON KARFE

14,097

9,404

657

LOKOJA

MOPA-MURO

4,953

3,581

95

OFU

11,006

12,264

531

OGORI/MAGONGO

3,679

2,145

244

OKEHI

36,954

478

3,095

OKENE

112,762

139

50

OLAMABORO

16,876

8,155

262

OMALA

8,473

14,403

567

YAGBA EAST

6,735

7,546

220

YAGBA WEST

7,868

8,860

211

TOTAL



