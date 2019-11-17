Governorship Polls: Protect Your Votes, PDP Tells Kogites, Bayelsans

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the people of Kogi and Bayelsa state to remain at alert, resist all undemocratic brigand elements and take all legitimate steps to protect their votes to the very end.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also charged INEC and security forces to ensure that nothing happens to the ballots at every level and that results reflect only the will of the people as expressed at the polling units.

The PDP cautioned that the people already know how they voted and already know the outcome of the polls at their respective polling units, and as such, they will never accept any alternation of results at the collation level.

READ ALSO: Sporadic Violence As Nigerians Vote In State Elections

The party also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the military high command to be patriotic by taking measures to assist and protect the people, in their quest to protect their votes.

The PDP charged security forces to check the agents of the ruling party in Kogi State, who the PDP claims are moving around collation centers with armed hoodlums to compromise security personnel, shooting and disrupting collation processes in their desperation to subvert the aspiration of the people.

“The IGP should, therefore, beef up security at the collation centers to ensure that only legitimate votes count. This is because any result that does not reflect the will of the people will surely not be accepted,” the PDP stated.