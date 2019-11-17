Kogi Election: Collation Officer Presents N50k Bribe Offered By Politicians In Igalamela-Odolu

The Collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Sunday, presented a fifty thousand naira bribe allegedly given to a presiding officer during Saturday’s election.

The collation officer made this presentation after reeling out figures of the poll conducted within the district.

While presenting the sum at the INEC headquarters in the state, the collation officer did not state which political party had attempted the bribe.

The election in Kogi state witnessed a great deal of violence and enormous vote-buying.

Observers note that the issue of vote-buying was rampant even though INEC enlisted anti-graft agencies to checkmate the menace.