Kogi Election: Missing 30 INEC Staff Found

30 Ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) engaged in the 2019 Kogi Governorship election have been found.

The INEC officials posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1, all in Olamaboro Local Government Area, were declared missing following violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective polling units after the close of polls.

Confirming the development in a statement, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that Professor Mahmood Yakubu has spoken personally with some of them.

He added that none of the staff were either injured or killed and were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started.

The Governorship and senatorial election in the state recorded some level of violence, ballot box snatching and vote-buying in some parts.