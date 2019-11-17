Advertisement

Kogi Election: Missing 30 INEC Staff Found

Channels Television  
Updated November 17, 2019
Sensitive materials displayed inside the INEC office in Lokoja. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun: Channels TV

 

30 Ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) engaged in the 2019 Kogi Governorship election have been found.

The INEC officials posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1, all in Olamaboro Local Government Area, were declared missing following violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective polling units after the close of polls.

READ ALSO: YIAGA Africa Calls On INEC To Conduct Fresh Governorship, Senatorial Elections In Kogi

Confirming the development in a statement, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that Professor Mahmood Yakubu has spoken personally with some of them.

He added that none of the staff were either injured or killed and were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started.

The Governorship and senatorial election in the state recorded some level of violence, ballot box snatching and vote-buying in some parts.



More on Politics

Kogi West Rerun: Melaye Rejects Results, Describes Poll As Helicopter Election

PHOTOS: INEC Collates Results Of Bayelsa Governorship Election

PHOTOS: INEC Yet To Commence Collation Of Results In Bayelsa

SDP’s Natasha Akpoti Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Kogi Central, Lokoja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement