LIVE: Collation Of Results For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections

A day after the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, voters are awaiting the outcomes to know who will govern the states for the next four years.

In both states, results have started trickling in at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s collation centres.

Catch up on the details of the keenly contested elections here.

Stay with us for live updates on the results.

11:48 am

Okene LGA

APC – 112,762

PDP – 139

SDP – 50

11:34 am:

Igala Mela/Odolu

APC – 8,075

PDP – 11,195

SDP – 208

11:16 am

Adavi LGA

APC – 64,657

PDP – 366

SDP – 279

PDP agent rejected the results on the basis that the turnout of voters reported by the collation officer is ‘false’.

11:06 am

Omala LGA

APC – 8,473

PDP – 14,403

SDP – 567

According to the Returning Officer, results were cancelled in five Registration Areas due to violence and disruption of the electoral process and threats to life.

10:57: am

Ijumu LGA

APC – 11,425

PDP – 7, 587

SDP – 223

The Returning Officer reported cases of violence and card reader malfunction.

10:45 am

Ogori-Magongo LGA

APC – 3,679

PDP – 2,145

SDP – 244

According to the Returning Officer, elections were peaceful in this LG.

9:30 am: Results for Kogi gov election start arriving at Collation Centre

KOGI STATE