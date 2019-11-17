Advertisement
LIVE: Collation Of Results For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections
A day after the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, voters are awaiting the outcomes to know who will govern the states for the next four years.
In both states, results have started trickling in at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s collation centres.
Catch up on the details of the keenly contested elections here.
Stay with us for live updates on the results.
11:48 am
Okene LGA
APC – 112,762
PDP – 139
SDP – 50
11:34 am:
Igala Mela/Odolu
APC – 8,075
PDP – 11,195
SDP – 208
11:16 am
Adavi LGA
APC – 64,657
PDP – 366
SDP – 279
PDP agent rejected the results on the basis that the turnout of voters reported by the collation officer is ‘false’.
11:06 am
Omala LGA
APC – 8,473
PDP – 14,403
SDP – 567
According to the Returning Officer, results were cancelled in five Registration Areas due to violence and disruption of the electoral process and threats to life.
10:57: am
Ijumu LGA
APC – 11,425
PDP – 7, 587
SDP – 223
The Returning Officer reported cases of violence and card reader malfunction.
10:45 am
Ogori-Magongo LGA
APC – 3,679
PDP – 2,145
SDP – 244
According to the Returning Officer, elections were peaceful in this LG.
9:30 am: Results for Kogi gov election start arriving at Collation Centre
KOGI STATE
