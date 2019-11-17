One Killed, Police Officer And Two Others Injured As Bandits Attack Katsina

One person has been reported killed after bandits in their numbers attacked the residence of one Sa’adu Dan_Bagalo of Kofar Kudu community in Kaita LGA of Katsina state.

A Police officer and two others are also reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack on Sunday.

Armed with AK47 Rifles, the bandits arrived at the victim’s house, shooting sporadically and finally abducting the victim.

In a statement, spokesman to the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, said the Police Patrol Team attached to the Kaita Division responded to calls from the scene of the attack and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

He further stated that “as the chase got hotter and the hoodlums could no longer sustain the tempo, they killed the victim and escaped through the bush path”.

SP Gambo said that an investigation is ongoing, noting that detectives led by DC CID, Katsina state are currently combing the scene and surrounding bushes with a view to unraveling the full identity of the perpetrators.