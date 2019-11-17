Advertisement

PHOTOS: INEC Collates Results Of Bayelsa Governorship Election

Channels Television  
Updated November 17, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started collating the results of the 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election which took place on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The Returning Officer, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, has been receiving results from collation officers from the eight Local Government Areas in the state.

See photos below:



