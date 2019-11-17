Advertisement

PHOTOS: INEC Yet To Commence Collation Of Results In Bayelsa

Channels Television  
Updated November 17, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has not commenced the collation of results for the Bayelsa State poll.

The election in Kogi and Bayelsa on Saturday was greatly marred by violence and other electoral malpractice. But while collation has kicked-off in Kogi, the electoral body is yet to begin the process in Bayelsa.

INEC officials were expected to begin the collation process at about 10.00am on Sunday, but as at the time of filing this report, the collation exercise is yet to begin.

Photos from around the INEC media centre where collation is expected to take place, show some electoral officers, accredited observers and journalists, waiting for the exercise to commence.

Below are some photos from Bayelsa, even as the people await collation and final results of the poll.

READ ALSO: Kogi Election: PDP Agent Rejects Results From Adavi, Okene

 

 



More on Photo Gallery

Channels National Kids Cup Final, A Derby Of Lagos Schools

Channels National Kids Cup: Quarter Finalists Emerge

Channels Nat’l Kids Cup: Four Teams Book Quarter-Final Spots On Match Day 2

Channels Nat’l Kids Cup Kicks Off With Wins For Toyibat, Ago-Egba, Dr. Teslim Elias

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement