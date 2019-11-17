PHOTOS: INEC Yet To Commence Collation Of Results In Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission has not commenced the collation of results for the Bayelsa State poll.

The election in Kogi and Bayelsa on Saturday was greatly marred by violence and other electoral malpractice. But while collation has kicked-off in Kogi, the electoral body is yet to begin the process in Bayelsa.

INEC officials were expected to begin the collation process at about 10.00am on Sunday, but as at the time of filing this report, the collation exercise is yet to begin.

Photos from around the INEC media centre where collation is expected to take place, show some electoral officers, accredited observers and journalists, waiting for the exercise to commence.

Below are some photos from Bayelsa, even as the people await collation and final results of the poll.

READ ALSO: Kogi Election: PDP Agent Rejects Results From Adavi, Okene