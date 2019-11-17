PHOTOS: Results For Kogi Gov Election Start Arriving At Collation Centre

Results for the Kogi State governorship election are being brought to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s collation centre in trickles from the local governments.

There is tight security at the collation centre in Lokoja where the final results will be collated with residents and Nigerians eagerly waiting to find out the outcome of the keenly contested election that was at moments threatened by violence.

See photos by Channels TV’s Sodiq Adelakun below: