Bayelsa Election: APC Wins In Six LGAs, PDP Claims Two

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr David Lyon, has won six out of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State where the November 16 governorship election took place.

On the other hand, Mr Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining two local governments in the state.

This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concludes the collation of results from all the local governments on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Election: APC’s Lyon Leads By Over 86,000 Votes From Six LGAs

Mr Lyon took the lead with about 352,552 votes as against Diri who has about 143,172, with a difference of over 180,000 votes.

He won in Brass, Ekeremor, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, and Yenagoa LGAs while his PDP rival won in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama LGAs.

However, the Returning Officer of the election and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, will announce the winner of the election after all processes have been concluded.

See the result table below: