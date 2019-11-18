Advertisement

Bayelsa Election: APC Wins In Six LGAs, PDP Claims Two

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated November 18, 2019
A cross-section of party agents at the Bayelsa State governorship election collation centre in Yenagoa on November 17, 2019.

 

 

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr David Lyon, has won six out of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State where the November 16 governorship election took place.

On the other hand, Mr Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining two local governments in the state.

This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concludes the collation of results from all the local governments on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Election: APC’s Lyon Leads By Over 86,000 Votes From Six LGAs

Mr Lyon took the lead with about 352,552 votes as against Diri who has about 143,172, with a difference of over 180,000 votes.

He won in Brass, Ekeremor, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, and Yenagoa LGAs while his PDP rival won in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama LGAs.

However, the Returning Officer of the election and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, will announce the winner of the election after all processes have been concluded.

See the result table below:

S/N

LGA

APC

PDP

1

BRASS

23,831

10,410

2

EKEREMOR

21,489

18,344

3

KOLOKUMA/

OPOKUMA

8,934

15,360

4

NEMBE

83,041

874

5

OGBIA

58,016

13,763

6

SAGBAMA

7,831

60,339

7

SOUTHERN IJAW

124,803

4,898

8

YENAGOA

24,607

19,184

TOTAL

352,552

143,172



More on Politics

Kogi, Bayelsa Elections: We Remain Strong, United Against All Odds, Says PDP

Bayelsa Election: APC’s Lyon Leads By Over 86,000 Votes From Six LGAs

Kogi West Rerun: Melaye Rejects Results, Describes Poll As Helicopter Election

Collation Of Results For Bayelsa Governorship Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement