Bill Gates Emerges World Richest Man, Again

Channels Television  
Updated November 18, 2019
Bill Gates

 

Microsoft Founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates has, once again, reclaimed the position of the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gates is said to have a net-worth of $110 billion.

He replaces Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, at the top spot after Microsoft’s shares went up nearly 48 percent this year.

Microsoft’s success this year has been helped by winning a US Pentagon $10 billion cloud-computing contract in October.

It is the first time in over two years Gates has held the top spot although in October he briefly topped Bezos after Amazon reported a profit drop.



