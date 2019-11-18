LIVE: INEC Resumes Collation Of Kogi Election Results

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the collation of results of the governorship election in Kogi State.

This comes barely one day after the commission postponed the exercise till Monday, following the collation of results from 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, had informed party agents and others at the collation centre on Sunday that the exercise would continue by 9am.

He explained that the announcement was necessary as the results of the election in the remaining two local governments have yet to be brought to the collation centre.

Catch the live updates from the collation centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital below:

9:55 AM

Ibaji LGA

APC – 12,682

PDP – 10,504

SDP – 221