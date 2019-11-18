Advertisement

Three Killed As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Kogi

Ronke Idowu and Sodiq Adelakun  
Updated November 18, 2019
Scene of the explosion of the petrol tanker in Felele, Lokoja, Kogi State capital. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

Three people were killed on Monday morning following a petrol tanker explosion in the Felele area, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the accident occurred after the brake of the trailer failed and the driver lost control. The tanker then rammed into a motorcycle resulting in multiple accidents and eventual explosion of the fuel-laden tanker.

READ ALSO: Two Abducted Lecturers Regain Freedom In Kaduna

A passenger bus and motorcycle were also involved in the accident.

The tricycle rider was burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

The Federal Fire Service sent to cover the Kogi election later came to the scene to put out the fire.

Those who sustained injuries from the accident were later rushed to the hospital.

See photos from the accident below…

 



More on Local

Inflation Rate Rises To 11.61% In October

PHOTOS: Collation Of Kogi Governorship Election Results Enters Day Two

INEC Resumes Collation Of Kogi Election Results

PHOTOS: Business Activities Resume In Kogi After Elections

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement