Three Killed As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Kogi

Three people were killed on Monday morning following a petrol tanker explosion in the Felele area, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the accident occurred after the brake of the trailer failed and the driver lost control. The tanker then rammed into a motorcycle resulting in multiple accidents and eventual explosion of the fuel-laden tanker.

A passenger bus and motorcycle were also involved in the accident.

The tricycle rider was burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

The Federal Fire Service sent to cover the Kogi election later came to the scene to put out the fire.

Those who sustained injuries from the accident were later rushed to the hospital.

See photos from the accident below…