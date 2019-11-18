Advertisement
BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been re-elected as the governor of the state.
Governor Bello was returned elected on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having scored the highest number of votes in the keenly contested poll.
The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, made the declaration at the INEC office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
The APC candidate polled a total of 406,222 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 189,704 votes.
On her part, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, garnered a total of 9,482 votes.
Professor Umar declared the winner following the collation of results from all 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, an exercise which lasted more than 24 hours.
After several hours of collating the results from 19 LGAs, Professor Umar had announced on Sunday night that the exercise would continue on Monday morning.
Of the results collated before the exercise was suspended, it was a close battle between Bello who won 10 LGAs and Wada who claimed nine LGAs while Natasha had yet to win any local government.
Violent Election?
At the resumption of the exercise, the results of the remaining two local governments – Ibaji and Lokoja – were collated, paving the way for the declaration of the winner of the election.
Announcing the final results of the election, the returning officer noted that a total of 1,646,350 people registered for the election while 636,202 were accredited to vote.
He explained that the margin between the winner of the election and the runner-up was 216,518 votes.
It was a tough day in Kogi and Bayelsa States where INEC conducted elections on Saturday last week as the exercise recorded loss of lives, attack on polling units by suspected thugs, and ballot box snatching among other unfortunate incidents.
While residents of both states headed to various polling units in their respective local governments to cast their votes, the people of Kogi West senatorial district had an extra duty to perform.
The electorate in the senatorial zone also voted in the rerun election to choose who would represent them in the Senate chamber of the National Assembly between Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP and APC’s Senator Smart Adeyemi.
Although the poll favoured Senator Adeyemi who scored 80,118 votes as against the 59,548 votes garnered by Senator Melaye, the election was declared inconclusive.
The returning officer for the election, Professor Olayinde Lawal, explained that the margin of 20,570 votes between both candidates was lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.
He informed party agents and others present at the collation centre that he was constrained by the law to declare a winner in such a situation.
See the table below:
LGA
APC
PDP
SDP
|ADAVI
64,657
366
279
|AJAOKUTA
17,952
5,565
323
|ANKPA
11,269
28,108
399
|BASSA
8,386
9,724
269
|DEKINA
8,948
16,575
321
|IBAJI
12,682
10,504
221
|IDAH
4,602
13,962
221
|IGALA MELA/ODOLU
8,075
11,195
208
|IJUMU
11,425
7,587
223
|KABBA/BUNU
15,364
8,084
364
|KOTON KARFE
14,097
9,404
657
|LOKOJA
19,457
11,059
772
|MOPA-MURO
4,953
3,581
95
|OFU
11,006
12,264
531
|OGORI/MAGONGO
3,679
2,145
244
|OKEHI
36,954
478
3,095
|OKENE
112,762
139
50
|OLAMABORO
16,876
8,155
262
|OMALA
8,473
14,403
567
|YAGBA EAST
6,735
7,546
220
|YAGBA WEST
7,868
8,860
211
|TOTAL
406,222
189,704
9,482
