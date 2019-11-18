I Will Use Every Legal Means To Reclaim My Mandate – Wada, Kogi PDP Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Mr Musa Wada, have rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wada who addressed journalists shortly after the results were announced on Monday described the election as a declaration of war against citizens of Kogi State.

He also insisted on using every legal means to reclaim his mandate.

PDP agent in the election, Mr Joe Agada also maintained that the result announced by INEC is not a true reflection of the wishes of the voters.

He stressed that the election was marred by violence, intimidation, and ballot box snatching.

The reactions come hours after the returning officer for the election, Professor Ibrahim Umar, made the declaration at the INEC office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to the results announced, the APC candidate, Yahaya Bello polled a total of 406,222 while Mr Musa Wada of the PDP scored 189,704 votes.

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, garnered a total of 9,482 votes.

Professor Umar declared the winner following the collation of results from all 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, an exercise that lasted over 24 hours.