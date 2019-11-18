Inflation Rate Rises To 11.61% In October

Fresh data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday shows that Nigeria’s inflation for the month of October has risen by 0.36 basis points year on year to 11.61 percent and also increased month on month to 1.07 percent from 1.04 percent.

The composite food index rose by 14.09 percent in October compared to 13.51 percent recorded in September due to increases in prices of meat, fish, vegetables, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers.

According to experts, the rise in inflation rate may be connected to the ongoing border closure which had made it difficult for products to be exported and imported into the country through the land borders

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce eased to 8.88 percent year on year in October compared with the 8.94 percent recorded in September.

The urban inflation rate stood at 12.20 percent year-on-year in October from September’s 11.78 percent, while rural inflation increased to 11.07 percent in October from 10.77 percent in September.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose to 1.15 percent in October from 1.13 percent, while the rural index was slightly higher at 0.99 percent in from 0.96 percent.