Kogi, Bayelsa Elections: We Remain Strong, United Against All Odds, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that despite the results from the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the party will remain strong and united in the face of all odds.

The party lost the 2019 governorship ticket in Bayelsa state to the All Progressives Congress, after holding the seat of power since 1999 when Diepreye Alamieyeseigha became the first civilian governor of the state.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the conduct of the elections as destruction to the hope Nigerians had in Democratic practice.

“Nigerians and the entire world watched in horror as the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government trampled our democracy underfoot with an utmost impunity that can only be obtainable in Hitler’s Germany and Samuel Doe’s Liberia, where the lives and rights of citizens meant nothing to suppressive power mongers.

“The shameful elections conducted in Kogi and Bayelsa states have damaged the fate of Nigerians in a democratic order.

“Nevertheless, the PDP remains strong and united in the face of all odds. Nigeria is our nation and no individual or group can appropriate our collective sovereignty as a people at all times.”

The PDP spokesman added that the party will remain resilient and focused, despite the elections conducted.

“Our party will, therefore, continue to fully exert itself in upholding the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians despite the manipulations of the APC.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to remain resilient and focused. Our party will, in due course, address Nigerians on the way forward in the overall quest to retrieve stolen mandates, rescue our nation from dictatorial forces and reinforce democratic practice in our country.”