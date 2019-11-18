Kogi Election: Buhari Congratulates Yahaya Bello, Commends INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Yahaya Bello on his re-election as Governor of Kogi State, while commending INEC and security agencies for “discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.”

The President tweeted his congratulations on Monday after INEC announced Bello as the winner of the Kogi elections, which was marred with reports of violence, according to observers.

However, Buhari noted that it “was a race well run and a victory well won.”

“I urge him (Bello) to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State,” the President said.

“I commend INEC & security agencies for discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions. The violence that took place, and loss of lives, by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors, is condemnable. There is no room in our democracy for electoral violence.

“I commiserate with the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives. All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy.

“Let me enjoin Governor Bello to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to opposition candidates, and also ask that all those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election should, in seeking redress, approach the courts.”