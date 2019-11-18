PHOTOS: Collation Of Kogi Governorship Election Results Enters Day Two

The collation of the Kogi governorship election results continued on Monday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital.

This comes barely one day after the commission postponed the exercise till Monday, following the collation of results from 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, had informed party agents and others at the collation centre on Sunday that the exercise would continue on Monday.

