Appeal Court Judgement Vindicates My Victory As Imo Governor, Says Ihedioha

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has said that the Appeal Court judgment has vindicated the mandate delivered by the people of the state.

A five-man panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye, on Tuesday, affirmed Emeka Ihedioha’s victory as the Governor of Imo State.

Mr. Ihedioha while reacting to the judgement described it as a reaffirmation of confidence on Nigeria’s judicial system.

“The learned justices once again vindicated the mandate delivered to us by the good people of Imo State. We also tender our gratitude to the good people of Imo State, the PDP party faithful and our teeming supporters for your prayers, solidarity, and faith all through the process of the election petitions tribunal hearings and subsequent appeal.

“Their judgement today has reaffirmed our confidence in our judicial system.”

He reiterated that he bears no ill against those with different political leanings who challenged the mandate freely given to him by the good people of Imo State.

“The Rebuild Imo Agenda is on course. I bear none of my adversaries no ill will. I harbour neither bitterness nor rancour. Just as I am, without any other plea than my earlier invitation that they should come and together, let us Rebuild Imo State.

“While I affirm that the effort is a collective one, I am not unmindful that there would be opposition on our path. But with God on our side, we shall rise above every mountain of antagonism, overcome layers of impediments and cross every Rubicon to deliver to our people quality infrastructure, functional welfare amenities and a prosperous economy.

“During the electioneering campaigns, I did assure our people that Imo State, under my watch would stand firmly on the rule of law. Indeed, this judgement today, once again, has strengthened our resolve to be guided by this solemn promise.”