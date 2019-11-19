Bayelsa Election: David Lyon, Buhari’s ‘Brand New Baby Boy’, Says Oshiomhole

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said the victory of David Lyon in the November 16 Governorship Election in Bayelsa state means President Muhammadu Buhari has a brand new baby boy.

David Lyon who was declared winner and Governor-Elect, defeated the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Duoye Diri and will take an oath of office on February 14, 2019.

Mr. Oshiomhole who spoke with state house correspondent said that the party abided by the request of President Buhari for a peaceful poll, stressing that the Bayelsa election can be described as the most peaceful since 1999.

“We went to present the governor-elect of Bayelsa state, Governor David Lyon to President Muhammadu Buhari as a president and our father; he has a brand new, sparkling baby boy who will be by February 14, sworn in.

“We thank the president for his fatherly role and he insisted that while we are determined to win an election, we play by the rule and ensure that the process is transparent.

“We were proud to tell him that besides very isolated cases of ballot box snatching, the election in Bayelsa can be described as the most peaceful since 1999.”

On the Kogi West Senatorial rerun election, Mr. Oshiomhole said that Senator Dino Melaye is struggling after decamping from the APC to PDP.

“We realised that of all the 16 senators who decamped along with Senator Bukola Saraki from the APC to PDP, hard as they have tried to come back, the Nigerian people in their respective constituencies have insisted on punishing them for being disloyal for transferring or monetising their mandate.

“I think the only one still struggling now is Dion Melaye, as you can see Senator Adeyemi is leading, even though INEC is insisting on a rerun.

“The lessons to be learned for us as a party are rather clear when politicians go to the poll to collect mandate on a particular political party platform, and then they leave for another party, the electorate will always be waiting for them,” he added.