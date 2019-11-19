Bayelsa Election: Gov Dickson made Our Job Very Easy – Sylva

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylva, has said that Governor Seriake Dickson made the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the November 16 Governorship election a success.

Mr. Sylva who attributed the victory to a proverb explained that the party had a good candidate in David Lyon.

“If you marry your wife very well, you will be blessed with another wife, Governor Dickson made our job very easy because he married the wife very badly. Of course, he didn’t marry the state very well, so they roundly rejected him.

“We had a good candidate, and when you have a good product, it is very easy to sell it. So we went round to sell this product to Bayelsans and the result was an overwhelming success.”

He explained that the victory is significant for the party as it aims to secure a landslide grip in Nigeria’s Southern region.

“For us, it is very significant, this gives our party a footprint in the Niger Delta which is very key to us, and it gives us more of a national outlook.

“I want to assure you, that from a small seed, the biggest tree will grow. From here, we will gradually grow the party in the south-south and southeast.”