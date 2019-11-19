Luis Enrique To Replace Moreno As Spain Coach

Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Moreno took charge in June after Luis Enrique had resigned to take care of his daughter Xana, who died in August of bone cancer.

“Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work,” said RFEF president Luis Rubiales, in a press conference at the national team’s training base in Las Rozas.