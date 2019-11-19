Advertisement

Luis Enrique To Replace Moreno As Spain Coach

Channels Television  
Updated November 19, 2019
In this file photo taken on November 18, 2018 Spain’s coach Luis Enrique applauds during the international friendly football match between Spain and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas. Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach, Spanish Football Federation confirms on November 19, 2019. PHOTO: LLUIS GENE / AFP

 

Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Moreno took charge in June after Luis Enrique had resigned to take care of his daughter Xana, who died in August of bone cancer.

“Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work,” said RFEF president Luis Rubiales, in a press conference at the national team’s training base in Las Rozas.

 



More on Sports

Henry Ready For Montreal Challenge After Monaco Nightmare

Pele’s ‘1,000th Goal’ Remembered 50 Years After

Tsitsipas Beats Thiem To Claim ATP Finals Title

Winks, Mount Net First England Goals In Kosovo Rout

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement