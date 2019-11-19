Sokoto South: Senate President Swears In PDP’s Abdullahi Danbaba

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sworn in Mr Abdullahi Danbaba as the senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Senator Danbaba was inaugurated at about 10:55 am shortly after the adoption of the votes and proceedings of Tuesday’s plenary.

The Clerk of Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, administered the oath on the lawmaker.

Thereafter, the Senate President directed the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to “give him a befitting seat”.

This comes three weeks after the Court of Appeal in Sokoto returned Senator Danbaba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the lawmaker representing Sokoto South in the National Assembly.

In his judgement on October 30, Justice Fredrick Oho set aside the judgment of the Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the appellant’s petition in favour of the respondent, Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, the Senate has received six aviation sector bills from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and passage into law.

President Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I formally request that the following Six (6) Bills be considered for passage into law by the Senate.

“The bills are: Civil Aviation Bill, 2019; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2019; Nigerian College of Airspace Management Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019; and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2019.”

After reading the letter, the Senate President directed the clerk to ensure that the bills were gazetted and distributed to the members of the chamber.