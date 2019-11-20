Another Disgraceful Justification By SSS For Detaining Sowore – Falana

Human Rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has criticised the Department of State Services for a statement adduced by the SSS regarding why Mr Omoyele Sowore is yet to be released.

In a communique on Tuesday, Falana said the actions of the service regarding the case of Sowore is denting the image of the nation.

He narrated how he was in Abuja to participate in a public forum on “Digital Voting in Nigeria, adding that before the end of the programme, he asked one of his colleagues in chambers, Mr Abubakar Marshal to book an appointment for him to visit his clients, Messrs Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare in the illegal custody of the SSS.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) further stated that at the end of the event, Mr Abubakar informed him that the SSS had fixed the appointment for 10am on Wednesday. However, Mr Falana said that at about 9.30am this morning the SSS called to inform him that the appointment had been shifted to 2pm.

The rights activist said he was driving to the office of the SSS at noon when his attention was drawn to another reason adduced by the Service for disobeying the order of the Federal High Court for the release of his clients.

He said, “In a very disgraceful statement the sss claimed that Sowore could be knocked down by a moving vehicle if released from illegal custody.

“Even though the diversionary press conference was deliberately designed to blackmail me I discountenanced and proceeded to honour the appointment.

“Thus, in a brief meeting with our clients, I informed them that upon the verification of their sureties the federal high court had ordered their release from custody,”.

Falana went on to say that in order to arm his clients to press for their rights, he gave them a certified true copy of the court order for their release which had been served on the SSS management.

He further stated that his clients debunked the claim of Dr. Afunanya that they have been given access to the telephone and other facilities.

According to the Senior Advocate’s communique, he advised the management to restrain Dr. Peter Afunanya from further exposing the country to avoidable ridicule in his desperate bid to justify the illegal detention of our our clients.

In view of the claim of the SSS that Mr. Sowore could be knocked down by a moving vehicle if left alone, Falana offered to drive him out of the headquarters of the SSS. But his request was turned down.

Falana accused the SS of playing to the gallery in a rather puerile manner.

He said he finds it difficult to believe that the Director General of the sss, Mr. Mogaji is aware of the highly misleading claim of Dr. Afunanya that he had not put a call through to him.

Falana further stressed that since he has evidence of his several text messages and telephone calls that were ignored by Mr. Mogaji, he has decided to report the misconduct of Dr. Afunanya to the appropriate agency of the Federal Government for giving false information to members of the public.