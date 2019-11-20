APC Trying To Use Jonathan To Legitimise ‘Fraudulent’ Bayelsa Election – Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State says leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are trying to use the image of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to give legitimacy to the “fraud” which transpired on Saturday.

Dickson’s statement comes on the heels of the victory of David Lyon, candidate of the APC in the Bayelsa governorship election.

After Mr. Lyon’s visit, APC leaders visited the former President Jonathan at his Bayelsa residence, a visit which raised eyebrows in different quarters and sent tongues wagging across the nation, with many suggesting that the former president was working with the APC.

In reaction to the claims, Governor Dickson said the former president has the right and liberty to receive dignitaries when they come into the Bayelsa.

“Former President Jonathan who is a former leader of our country remains a leader of our country and is at liberty to receive dignitaries when they come into state”.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Dickson said it is unfair for people to attempt using such “blackmail” stories to reflect the true state of affairs in Bayelsa.

As regards the election, Dickson said what took place in Bayelsa on the 16th and 17th was not a democratic election.

According to Dickson: “It was a military coup against our democracy.

“It was the height of conspiracy by the Federal Government and security agents and with the umpire, INEC colluding and enabling in most cases the subversion of the democratic rights of our people for the sole purpose of achieving a pre-determined conclusion”.