Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.

In the recently released list on Grammys.com website, Burna’s African Giant album is nominated for ‘Best World Music category.’

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

Nominated in the same category with Burna Boy is Altin Gün (GECE); Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (WHAT HEAT); Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (FANM D’AYITI) and Angelique Kidjo (CELIA).

The cheery news of the nomination was met with congratulatory messages from many other Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido, May D, Iyanya, Patoranking, Runtown, Banky W, among others.

See some of the tweets congratulating Burna Boy below…

Our African Giant has been nominated for a GRAMMY!!!!!! Congratulations to @burnaboy, his Mom and the entire team. AMAZING, and well deserved. Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So so sooo happy for him.

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yPdSpY7or7 — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) November 20, 2019

Huge congrats @burnaboy Go bring it home 💪🏻 — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) November 20, 2019

@burnaboy African Giant album nominated for Best World Music at Grammys. pic.twitter.com/exHOtjZp9M — GhanaNdwom (@GhanaNdwom) November 20, 2019

Congrats @burnaboy on your Grammy Award nomination… I pray you bring it home #AfricanGiant — Neptune #EnglishTeacher (@deejayneptune) November 20, 2019

Congrats to the African Giant @burnaboy on the Grammy nomination. Congrats on having the most amazing couple of years. The Grammy is actually just the icing on the already juicy cake. Na them for fall their hand if them no recognize greatness. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/0dJct5j7Gj — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) November 20, 2019

King Burna!! @burnaboy ! 🏆🏆🏆❤️ congratulations blood! You deserve everything and more! From time G. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 20, 2019

Huge Congrats brother @burnaboy well deserved ❤️ — Runtown (@iRuntown) November 20, 2019

Congrats @burnaboy … 🏆… you deserve more then a NOM .. 🖤 — Davido (@iam_Davido) November 20, 2019

