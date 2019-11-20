Advertisement

Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

Ronke Idowu  
Updated November 20, 2019

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.

In the recently released list on Grammys.com website, Burna’s African Giant album is nominated for ‘Best World Music category.’

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

Nominated in the same category with Burna Boy is Altin Gün (GECE); Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (WHAT HEAT); Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (FANM D’AYITI) and Angelique Kidjo (CELIA).

The cheery news of the nomination was met with congratulatory messages from many other Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido, May D, Iyanya, Patoranking, Runtown, Banky W, among others.

