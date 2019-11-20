Buhari Congratulates Jonathan On 62nd Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62nd birthday.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, prayed for longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

“President Buhari rejoices with family, friends and political associates of the former president, lauding him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

“President Buhari believes the former President’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development,” the statement read in part.

He also wished the former President and his family more years of joyful celebrations.