Buhari Presides Over First FEC Meeting After London Trip

Updated November 20, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the first since his return from a private visit to the United Kingdom.

Buhari returned to the country last week after his private visit to London, where he spent 15 days.

At the commencement of the meeting, council members stood to observe a moment’s silence in honour of late former minister Alex Akinyele and late former Secretary to Government of the Federation Ufot Ekaette.

 

