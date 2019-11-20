Customs Arrest Man With N2.5m Fake Currency Notes

Nigeria Customs officials in Ogun Area command 1 on Tuesday arrested a man with fake currency notes worth N2.5million.

The Command’s Area Comptroller, Michael Agbara, said the suspect was arrested during border drills and as a result of information from members of the borders communities.

Agbara added that the suspect targets innocent citizens who usually change money into new notes.

“He said they were two and the second man escaped. All these notes are fake, they usually deceive people who want to change new notes. You fall into their hands and then they dupe you.

“This is a highly criminal activity,” Agbara said.

The command also intercepted 40 drums of industrial alcohol – ethanol smuggled into the country through the Idiroko border from Benin Republic.

He condemned the criminal action of smuggling ethanol which according to him is subject to industrial use but the criminals sell it to the public who mix it with water and sell it as alcoholic beverage.

Agbara also said that the ethanol will be subjected to court condemnation while the suspect will be prosecuted.