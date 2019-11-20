Gunmen Abduct Police DPO In Adamawa

A police Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa state, Mr. Ahijo Mujeli has been abducted by gunmen.

The spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed to Channels Television that Mr. Mujeli was kidnapped on Tuesday night along Mubi-Maraba road.

Mr. Nguroje explained that the DPO was driving in his personal car between 7.30 p.m. to 8:00 pm near the toll-gate when he was abducted.

He said sporadic gunshots were heard around the area and the Police were alerted but when they arrived, they met an empty car identified as that of the DPO.

DSP Nguroje added that the anti-kidnapping unit and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (IG) have been deployed to the area to trail the suspected kidnappers with a view to rescuing the abducted Police Officer.

The police, however, revealed that they are unaware of any demand for Ransom, but have assured that they are doing everything possible to rescue him from his abductors.

They called on the public with useful information to his whereabouts should not hesitate to notify the police because there is a financial benefit attached to it.

The police also warned that people should avoid moving alone especially at night as that could be very dangerous.