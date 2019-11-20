Kogi Election: Melaye Presents Various Evidence At INEC Office, Demands Cancellation

Senator Dino Melaye, on Wednesday, stormed the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, presenting several video evidence upon which he is demanding the cancellation of the recently concluded Kogi West Senatorial election.

The lawmaker who was received by officials of the commission said he came to present the pieces of evidence because he knows that he won the poll.

He accused the opposition of leading thugs to cart away ballot boxes.

Mr. Melaye further stated that he is confident regarding the outcome of the election because he has the results from the polling units.

Speaking further about the election, Dino said, “In Egbeda ward, the State Speaker of House of Assembly led thugs to cart away ballot boxes and all these ballot boxes were taken to a designated, all thumb-printed in favour of APC and all these results returned in favour of APC.

“All areas where there were killings, there were shootings, helicopters releasing bullets, helicopters releasing teargas, all those areas results were returned.

“I won the election because we have the polling units results, I won the election with a wide margin and nobody will take my seat in the National Assembly”.

Reacting to claims and counter-claims regarding the alleged role of police officers in marring the elections in the state, Senator Melaye wondered how a few fake policemen could outsmart the thousands deployed for the election exercise.

“The Inspector-General of Police yesterday addressed the media, said that there were fake policemen that operated in Kogi State. And I was saying that it is a big problem for us as a nation if fake policemen will overpower 66,000 policemen provided for Bayelsa/Kogi elections, then that means we are in a very precarious situation in this country, that means no one is safe.”