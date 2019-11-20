MNJT Gets New Commander

Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf has taken over as the 6th Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). The handing and taking over ceremony took place this morning at the conference room of the MNJTF Headquarteres in N’Djamena, Chad.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission MNJTF, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu congratulated the former Force Commander Major General Chikezie Ude for successfully completing his tour of duty in the MNJTF.

He observed that the most significant achievement of Major General Ude is the continuous mobile operation concept which was approved by the Heads of State and Government of Troop Contributing Countries.

Speaking further, he noted that the new Force Commander is not new to the mission, having distinguished himself as the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson, Ambassador Zaina Nyiramatama thanked Major General Ude for his efforts in dealing with the military and security threats constituted by Boko Haram Terrorists and wished the former commander success in his future endeavors.

In his remarks, Major General Ude thanked the Head of Mission, Troop Contributing Countries, African Union and strategic partners for sustaining their support for the MNJTF throughout his tour of duty and urged the same support for his successor.

He commended the discipline, dedication, and steadfastness of MNJTF officers and soldiers and prayed for the repose of the souls of personnel who paid the supreme price.

Addressing officers after the ceremony, Major General Yusuf stressed the need for teamwork and collaboration between Troop Contributing Countries and promised to work in close harmony with the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

He charged officers of the MNJTF to sustain cohesion of the force by building mutual trust. He also assured all the stakeholders responsible for the restoration of peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin region that the MNJTF will sustain and enhance all existing collaborative frameworks.

The event attracted staff of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, African Union Mission Support Team, Center for Coordination and Liaison and members of the Press.