NAF Kills ISWAP Leaders, Destroys Meeting Venue In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders and destroyed their meeting venue at Jubillaram in the Northern part of Borno State.

The airforce spokesperson Air commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a press release said the operation was executed on Tuesday, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that some top ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting at a compound within the settlement, which they also used to store some of their logistics supplies.

READ ALSO: Sagay Confirms Arrest Of Adoke In Dubai

He added that the air task force dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform as well as fighter jets to attack the location.

“Several terrorists were observed around some buildings in the middle of the settlement and were neutralized in successive strikes by the attack aircraft as they attempted to flee the location.”

He also said that the airstrikes also led to the destruction of some terrorists’ structures, including one of their logistics stores, which was seen, engulfed in flames.