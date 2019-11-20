Police Arrest Woman For Throwing Away Her Day-Old Baby Into Soak-Away

A 30-year old woman has been arrested by the Police for allegedly throwing away her day-old baby into a soak-away at the Surulere area of Owode-Yewa in Ogun state.

The woman identified as Risikat Olabintan gave birth secretly and had attempted to dispose of the newborn, which happens to be her sixth child for a man who has absconded.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, her arrest followed a distress call received by members of Ibukun Oluwapo Community, Ishaga Surulere area in Owode-Yewa, while some children were playing at the backyard of their compound; they heard the cry of a baby in the soak-away and raised alarm.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Yewa, Superintendent of police, Olabisi Elebute quickly led a team of policemen to the scene where the baby was rescued with the assistance of members of the public.

“Investigation later revealed that it was the said Risikat Olabintan gave birth secretly to the baby and threw him inside the soak-away as early as 5 am of that day, hence she was apprehended.

“On interrogation, she made a confessional statement that she actually gave birth to the baby which is the sixth of her children and that she has no means of feeding them all since her husband has absconded to an unknown destination for quite some time now.”

According to him, both the baby and the mother are presently in the hospital for medical attention while the baby is responding positively to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal has directed that the case be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation,” he concluded.