Reps Seeks To Abolish Acceptance Fee Into Tertiary Institutions

The House of Representatives is asking the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities’ Commission to immediately abolish the payment of acceptance fees into tertiary institutions.

This resolution follows a motion raised by Representative Chinedu Martins.

He attributed the poor access to tertiary education by Nigerians to the requirement for payment of the non-refundable acceptance fees as a condition for admission.

Honorable Martins expressed worry that if the practice is not checked, the poor in the country will be unable to access tertiary education, especially considering examples of schools demanding as high as N70,000 as admission fees, compared to the minimum wage of N30,000.