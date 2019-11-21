Air Force Will Only Reward Officers Who Show Commitment, Professionalism – COAS

The Chief Of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, says the Air Force will only reward officers and men who have shown commitment and professionalism to the protection of the country.

According to him, in an increasingly complex security environment where new challenges call for the very best, human capacity development remains one key responsibility of a fighting force.

Abubakar said this on Thursday during the decoration of 13 Air Vice Marshals and 35 Air Commodores.

He stressed that the personnel’s skill and commitment on-the-job go a long way to determining the overall success in the transformational drive and repositioning efforts of the Nigerian Air Force into a highly professional and disciplined force that would respond to national security imperatives.

He, therefore, stated that it is very important that the services are led by persons with good leadership qualities if the military must eliminate or minimise costly mistakes during operations.

The COAS urged the newly promoted officers to see their promotion as recognition of professionalism and as being entrusted with the capacity to tackle higher responsibilities.