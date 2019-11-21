Bichi Residents Protest Over Court’s Nullification Of New Kano Emirates

Hundreds of Bichi residents in Kano State took to the streets on Thursday to protest over a court ruling that nullified the new emirates.

Carrying placards, the protesters also met with Emir Aminu Ado Bayero who was returning from Daura and expressed their displeasure over the development.

They told the emir that despite the court ruling, they are still with him and regard him as their first-class emir.

The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba, had earlier ruled that the creation of the emirates was not done in accordance with due process.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government in a statement said it will study the ruling but will continue to recognize the emirs as first class.