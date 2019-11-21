INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Yahaya Bello

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Governor Bello received the certificate on Thursday, three days after he was declared as the winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Nasarawa, Kogi, and Kwara States, Mohammed Haruna, presented the certificate to the governor at a ceremony attended by the Commissioner of Police in Kogi which held at the INEC office in Lokoja, the state capital.

The governor was also accompanied by his deputy, Edward Onoja, and top government officials and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were the top contender in the November 16 poll.

The election was keenly contested and not without incidents of violence such as attacks on some polling units while at least three people lost their lives.

Two days after the poll was conducted, the governor was returned elected after polling the highest number of votes in the exercise.

The APC candidate polled a total of 406,222 votes to beat his PDP rival who scored 189,704 votes and the SDP candidate who garnered a total of 9,482 votes.

Governor Bello won 12 out of the 21 local government areas of the state while Wada claimed nine LGAs.

On her part, Natasha did not win any local government.