At Least Two Killed As Robbers Invade Bank In Ekiti

Channels Television  
Updated November 22, 2019

 

At least two people have been killed, after robbers invaded a commercial bank in Oye Ekiti, about one hour drive from the Ekiti state capital, Ado Ekiti.

The robbers who launched their operation at about the closing hours of bank operations reportedly blew the entrance door open with dynamite.

The police public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident could not confirm the number of casualties but photos which were taken by an eyewitness showed two bodies, a child and a man, lying lifeless on the floor within the banking hall, their bodies covered in blood.

Also, a burning van said to belong to the police, was seen on the road, after apparently being set ablaze by the criminals.



